Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,871 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,871 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Casella Waste Systems worth $29,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CWST traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

