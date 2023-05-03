Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 209,426 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209,426 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $378.32. The stock had a trading volume of 312,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.