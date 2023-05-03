Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 271,174 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 271,174 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,876,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

