Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,799 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 58,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 628,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.08. 8,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,794. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

