Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,416 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,416 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $79,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.9 %

LIN traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.82. 199,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,123. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.66.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

