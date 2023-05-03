Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,411 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,411 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 460,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

