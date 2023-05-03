Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $98,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. 295,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,313. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.