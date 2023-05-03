Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 794 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

CL opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 90.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

About Colgate-Palmolive



Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.



