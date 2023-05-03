Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $326,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,976,000 after acquiring an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day moving average is $231.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

