Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

