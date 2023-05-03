Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $409,000 Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

