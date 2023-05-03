Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

