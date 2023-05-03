Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

