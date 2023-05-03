Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DWAS. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $556.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

