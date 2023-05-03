Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,342,000 after purchasing an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 385,742 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after buying an additional 382,644 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in ABB by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 345,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

