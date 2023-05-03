Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after buying an additional 342,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,816,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $817.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

