TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 2.1%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.97 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04). Approximately 2,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.91 ($0.04).

TMT Investments Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.06. The firm has a market cap of £934,065.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

About TMT Investments

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

