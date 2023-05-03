tomiNet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.30 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00011084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, tomiNet has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a total market cap of $151.82 million and approximately $18.30 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.96993588 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16,777,889.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

