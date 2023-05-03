Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,815. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.81. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.80.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3333913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Topaz Energy

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.58.

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.