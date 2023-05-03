Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 15th

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Topaz Energy Price Performance
TPZ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,815. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.81. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$24.80.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3333913 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Read More
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.