Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

TPZ stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.81. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$24.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.3333913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TPZ shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.58.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

