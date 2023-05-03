Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 43,293 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $70,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

NYSE TECK opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

