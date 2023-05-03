Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $92,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

