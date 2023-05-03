Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.41% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $50,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

