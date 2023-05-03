Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,568 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $58,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

NYSE:EOG opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

