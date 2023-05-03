Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 50,036 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,036 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.66% of Magna International worth $106,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MGA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

