Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $53,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.73. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

