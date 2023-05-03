Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 81,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 394,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMCI. Stephens started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,031,787.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,742,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 434,002 shares of company stock worth $10,340,698. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 945,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

