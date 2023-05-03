Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32. 42,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 58,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Treasury Metals from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals ( TSE:TML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.