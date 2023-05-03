Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 180,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 293,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

