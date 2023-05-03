Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer Sells 19,076 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,575. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $36,642,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

