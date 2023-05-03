Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.