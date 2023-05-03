Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 448,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,506. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

