Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $43,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.32. The stock had a trading volume of 776,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,638. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

