Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $296.36. The company had a trading volume of 856,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.84 and a 200 day moving average of $305.94. The company has a market cap of $300.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.