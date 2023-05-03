Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises about 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.48. 319,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

