Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $48,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.14. 139,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,016. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

