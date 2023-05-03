Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,006 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Wolfspeed worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.7 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of WOLF traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,296. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

