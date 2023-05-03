Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $72.41. 4,180,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,204,763. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.