Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 20,836 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $48,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 5.5 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

HASI stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 253,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,034. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 343.49%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.