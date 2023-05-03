Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Autodesk worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,042. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.16. 222,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,642. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

