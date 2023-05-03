Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $962-992 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.98 million. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.72 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.
Trimble Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 258,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,807. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Activity at Trimble
In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
