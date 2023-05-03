Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $962-992 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $957.98 million. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.72 EPS.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 258,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,807. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

