Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50 to $1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 120,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

