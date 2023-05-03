TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 235 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.63.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

