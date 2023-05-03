TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 187,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.