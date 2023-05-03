TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

