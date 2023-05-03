TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,884,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,793 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after acquiring an additional 449,401 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

