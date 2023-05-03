TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,024 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 127.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $96.46.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.