TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 349 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IEUR stock opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.