TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 9,244 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,816,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.