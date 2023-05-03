Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE TRTN opened at $82.12 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Triton International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

